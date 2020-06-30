7-Eleven Introduces Pina Colada-Flavored Slurpees

Rum not included.

June 30, 2020
Sybil
A sign hangs outside of a 7-Eleven store on January 10, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Immigration officials raided nearly 100 7-Eleven stores across the country this morning checking the immigration status of store employees.

(Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
News
Shows

Although we won't enjoy free Slurpees on "7/11 Day" due to Coronavirus, the convenience store has added a new flavor to their frozen drink line-up. 

7-Eleven recently unveiled a piña colada- inspired Slurpee. It doesn't have alcohol, obviously, but that can be easily solved. Just add rum. Oh, thank Heaven!

If you like piña coladas.... and getting songs stuck in your head... then head on over to @7eleven for their new piña colada slurpee. . . . #junkfood #junkfoodjunkie #junkfoodie #junkfoodlover #junkfoods #foodie #foodies #foodiesofinstagram #foodiegram #foodielife #foodiepics #food52 #snacktime #snack #yummy #yum #yummyinmytummy #yummyfood #foodporn #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodblogger #drink #drinkstagram #drinks #pinacolada #piñacolada #pineapple #slurpee #ifyoulikepinacoladas

A post shared by Junk Food In The Trunk (@junkfoodinthetrunk3) on

Tags: 
7-11
7-eleven
Slurpee
rum
pina colada
limited edition