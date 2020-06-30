7-Eleven Introduces Pina Colada-Flavored Slurpees
Rum not included.
Although we won't enjoy free Slurpees on "7/11 Day" due to Coronavirus, the convenience store has added a new flavor to their frozen drink line-up.
7-Eleven recently unveiled a piña colada- inspired Slurpee. It doesn't have alcohol, obviously, but that can be easily solved. Just add rum. Oh, thank Heaven!
