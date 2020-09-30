A Dallas Duplex Has Competing Election Signs, And It's So Awkward

Major hat tip to our friends at Central Track for bringing this gem to our attention. There's a duplex on lower Greenville in Dallas that is making headlines because of the election. The home is one building that houses two neighbors. One is clearly supporting former Vice President Joe Biden (D), and the other is rooting for President Donald Trump (R).

The cringe-y part is that both sides are heavily advertising their viewpoints. I have so many questions: Do they know interact with each other? Do they get along? Were they friendly before all this? Has either one tried to sabotage the other's signs? How awkward will it be once the election is decided? Regardless, I'm here for it.