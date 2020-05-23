All 13 DFW Counties Failed A Social Distancing Study
Staying six feet away from others is critical to flatten the curve.
May 23, 2020
A company called Unacast compiled a list of how well all the Texas counties are abiding by the social-distance guidelines currently in place. Unfortunately, all 13 in North Texas scored an F ... a failing grade.
This is why I'm still quarantining at home. I can only ensure that I follow the rules, but I can't control those around me. Stay safe and healthy, DFW.
What does #socialdistancing look like on the weekends compared to weekdays? Check your county on our daily updated Social Distancing Scoreboard: https://t.co/ATfIxTZwhm#locationdata #geospatial #humanmobility #SDScoreboard— Unacast (@Unacast) May 8, 2020