All 13 DFW Counties Failed A Social Distancing Study

Staying six feet away from others is critical to flatten the curve.

May 23, 2020
Sybil
People standing waiting in line far apart to maintain social distance distancing during covid-19 coronavirus outbreak with mark cross signs on sidewalk pavement by grocery food store shop shopping

(krblohkin/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

A company called Unacast compiled a list of how well all the Texas counties are abiding by the social-distance guidelines currently in place. Unfortunately, all 13 in North Texas scored an F ... a failing grade. 

This is why I'm still quarantining at home. I can only ensure that I follow the rules, but I can't control those around me. Stay safe and healthy, DFW.

