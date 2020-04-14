Amazon Driver Accidentally Leaves Van Idling During Delivery

Watch this poor guy chase his truck down the street after he realizes it's not in "Park".

April 14, 2020
Sybil
Amazon vans are shown delivering packages on March 30, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. Amazon recently announced that it would hire 100,000 new workers to help fill increasing needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Since most people are ordering online these days, Amazon drivers are swamped with deliveries. So much in fact, that one employee forgot to set his truck in "Park" during a dropoff. 

It was caught on someone's doorbell camera and promptly uploaded to the web for all of us to enjoy. In the background, he can be seen sprinting down the street to catch his vehicle. No word on whether any damages were incurred. 

