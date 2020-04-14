Amazon Driver Accidentally Leaves Van Idling During Delivery
Watch this poor guy chase his truck down the street after he realizes it's not in "Park".
April 14, 2020
Since most people are ordering online these days, Amazon drivers are swamped with deliveries. So much in fact, that one employee forgot to set his truck in "Park" during a dropoff.
It was caught on someone's doorbell camera and promptly uploaded to the web for all of us to enjoy. In the background, he can be seen sprinting down the street to catch his vehicle. No word on whether any damages were incurred.