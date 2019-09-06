Anthony Michael Hall Is In DFW This Weekend!

I rarely get starstruck, but today I got to meet one of my all-time favorite actors.

80s legend Anthony Michael Hall is in town for Mansfield Music Alley Festival so he stopped by the 98.7 KLUV studio to chat with us. We discussed everything from his best friend in Hollywood (Robert Downey, Jr.) to his upcoming projects Halloween Kills with Jamie Lee Curtis and Danny McBride. Listen below for the full interview, and make plans to join him tomorrow (September 7th) from 4-10pm in downtown Mansfield!

