Apple Released 400 New Emojis This Week

They include prosthetics, waffles, blood droplets, and more.

October 30, 2019
Sybil
Emojis on a new Apple laptop during a product launch event

(Stephen Lam/ Getty Images)

Back in July, Apple announced they had approved new emojis to be included on their next iOS system. 

Yesterday, that statement came true. With the latest upgrade iOS 13.2, users can find the vast array of options on an iPhone or another compatible device. Some of the emoticons include droplets of blood, flamingos, skunks, wheelchairs, ice cubes, onions, banjos, sloths, snorkels, and many gender-neutral options. Check them out here

 

