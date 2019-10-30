Apple Released 400 New Emojis This Week

Back in July, Apple announced they had approved new emojis to be included on their next iOS system.

Yesterday, that statement came true. With the latest upgrade iOS 13.2, users can find the vast array of options on an iPhone or another compatible device. Some of the emoticons include droplets of blood, flamingos, skunks, wheelchairs, ice cubes, onions, banjos, sloths, snorkels, and many gender-neutral options. Check them out here.

-- iOS 13.2 is out now with these 398 new emojis https://t.co/mYK0uXJ8t1 pic.twitter.com/eGwIH7g8ip — Emojipedia -- (@Emojipedia) October 28, 2019

