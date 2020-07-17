Apple Unveils New Emojis To Be Released This Year

Including a ninja, pinata, tamale, bubble tea, beaver, and more.

July 17, 2020
Sybil
It's #WorldEmojiDay, and in honor of that, Apple has unveiled new emojis to be released in 2020. They announced the new additions earlier in the year, but today they gave us a sneak peek at what the icons will look like.

Some include a ninja, pinata, tamale, bubble tea, beaver, and more.

