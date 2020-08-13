Arlington Police Arrest Driver For DWI After Crashing And Sinking His Car In A Pool

The Mitsubishi was entirely submerged when authorities arrived.

August 13, 2020
Sybil
Red Car floating in flood water

(trendobjects/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Around Town
Culture
Features
Local
Local News
Shows

Police in Arlington, TX received a call yesterday that a car had crashed into someone's pool. When they arrived on the scene, they found a red Mitsubishi completely submerged under water. The driver was arrested for DWI. Thankfully, no one was injured. 

 

Tags: 
Car
Crash
DWI
pool
arlington
Police
Drunk Driver