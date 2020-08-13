Arlington Police Arrest Driver For DWI After Crashing And Sinking His Car In A Pool

Police in Arlington, TX received a call yesterday that a car had crashed into someone's pool. When they arrived on the scene, they found a red Mitsubishi completely submerged under water. The driver was arrested for DWI. Thankfully, no one was injured.

If you've ever wondered, "Do Mitsubishis float?"



The answer: nope.https://t.co/GY2oBZcPTv — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) August 13, 2020