Athletic Grandma Has Six-Pack Abs And Wins Bodybuilding Competitions

60 is the new 50.

50 is the new 40.

40 is the new 30... and so on.

This 61-year-old grandma puts us all to shame. Lynda Jager of Ontario has been working out for 40 years, yet she only started competing in fitness contests 10 years ago. She credits bodybuilding with helping her overcome anxiety and shyness. Jager has six grandchildren and works as a medical administrator when she's not at the gym.

Check out some of her incredible pictures while I head to the weightroom. BRB...

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**