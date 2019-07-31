Athletic Grandma Has Six-Pack Abs And Wins Bodybuilding Competitions
The 61-year-old grandmother of six says men are often intimidated by her muscles.
60 is the new 50.
50 is the new 40.
40 is the new 30... and so on.
This 61-year-old grandma puts us all to shame. Lynda Jager of Ontario has been working out for 40 years, yet she only started competing in fitness contests 10 years ago. She credits bodybuilding with helping her overcome anxiety and shyness. Jager has six grandchildren and works as a medical administrator when she's not at the gym.
Check out some of her incredible pictures while I head to the weightroom. BRB...
So excited with my pics taken by Rudy. @FRBphotography. You make me look good my friend!! #fitnessmodel #fitover50 #fitandfabulous #fitgrandma #lafitness #goodlighting #girlswithmuscle
Wow! I'm excited to tell you that I entered a contest to appear on the cover of Muscle and Fitness Hers as the next Ms. Health and Fitness, and I have made it past the preliminary round! I will be asking you, my Instagram family for your vote. Live voting begins on June 24 and I will have a link in my bio. Please share with your friends as the results will depend on the number of votes. Thank you so much for your help! #fitover60 #nevergiveup #muscleandfitnesshers #perseverance #lovinlife #fitandfab #fitnessmodel #healthylifestyle
If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent you will keep it. #fitover60 #hardworkpaysoff #fitnessmotivation #fitgramma #fitnessmodel #fitgramma #fitandfab #perseverence #healthylifestyle #fitness #lafitness #lovinlife
I love trying new exercises! This one is great, I could really feel the burn --Thanks to @2x_ms_olympia for this one! #fitover60 #hardworkpaysoff #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmodel #fitgramma #lovinlife #perseverance #healthylifestyle #fitness #lafitness #fitandfab
What a great feeling when you realize you're short enough to stand while using this machine at the gym!!! #hardworkpaysoff #nevergiveup #fitover60 #keepmovingforward #hanyrombod #fitandfab #lafitness #fitgramma #motivation #inspiration #foundwaldo
North Americans in Pittsburg-What an experience! #girlsthatlift #fitandfab #fitforever #fitforlife #fitgammy #50andfabulous #57
**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**