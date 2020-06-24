AT&T Stadium Will Host Drive-In Movies This Summer
The classic films will be shown starting July 2, 2020.
June 24, 2020
AT&T Stadium will feature classic movies as the venue turns into a makeshift drive-in theater this summer. The schedule includes: Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, Selena, The Bodyguard, Straight Outta Compton, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Back to the Future, Goldfinger, Casino Royale, Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz, and Apollo 13.
Films will begin July 2nd and continue through August 2nd. Tickets and more info here.
Hey LA, Dallas, and NYC! The Tribeca Drive-In is nationwide this summer to help bring communities back together safely through a shared cinematic experience. #TribecaDriveIn— Tribeca (@Tribeca) June 23, 2020
Here are our current locations. Tickets are limited — get yours now: https://t.co/1PKWnluUz6 pic.twitter.com/UcEaIelp7M