AT&T Stadium Will Host Drive-In Movies This Summer

AT&T Stadium will feature classic movies as the venue turns into a makeshift drive-in theater this summer. The schedule includes: Creed, Jerry Maguire, Space Jam, Selena, The Bodyguard, Straight Outta Compton, Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, Back to the Future, Goldfinger, Casino Royale, Field of Dreams, The Wizard of Oz, and Apollo 13.

Films will begin July 2nd and continue through August 2nd. Tickets and more info here.