Aubrey Plaza And Bill Murray Are Hilarious In Spirit Promo

Aubrey Plaza was on Ellen today, and she debuted a promo for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. She will return as host for the ceremony for the second year in a row.

In honor of the occasion, she and Bill Murray recorded a video in these hilarious Scottish accents. (Starts at 1:10-mark)

I'm DYING. Bill Murray is all of us trying to do an accent. You can watch the FINDIES on IFC on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

