Aubrey Plaza And Bill Murray Are Hilarious In Spirit Promo
The actors showcased their Scottish accents to promote the award show.
January 16, 2020
Aubrey Plaza was on Ellen today, and she debuted a promo for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. She will return as host for the ceremony for the second year in a row.
In honor of the occasion, she and Bill Murray recorded a video in these hilarious Scottish accents. (Starts at 1:10-mark)
I'm DYING. Bill Murray is all of us trying to do an accent. You can watch the FINDIES on IFC on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
