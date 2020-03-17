Austin Man Sings Catchy Ballad About Social Distancing
The 22-year-old UT student has already racked up nearly 80,000 views.
March 17, 2020
We could all use some laughter during this somber time, and David Sikabwe is here for us.
The 22-year-old University of Texas student wrote a catchy love song asking potential dates to self-distance from society together. In the video, he's seen strumming a guitar as he sings, "Do you wanna quarantine with me?" One of his lyrics about Dow Jones is especially funny. Yes, David, I think we would all isolate with you if you promise to keep us entertained with your quirky music.
