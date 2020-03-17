Austin Man Sings Catchy Ballad About Social Distancing

We could all use some laughter during this somber time, and David Sikabwe is here for us.

The 22-year-old University of Texas student wrote a catchy love song asking potential dates to self-distance from society together. In the video, he's seen strumming a guitar as he sings, "Do you wanna quarantine with me?" One of his lyrics about Dow Jones is especially funny. Yes, David, I think we would all isolate with you if you promise to keep us entertained with your quirky music.

