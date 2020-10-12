Author Claims Prince Once Used Him For His Painkillers

A journalist named Neal Karlen wrote about Prince and his music for over a dozen years. He also penned three Rolling Stone cover stories about the "Purple Rain" singer.

Karlen said the two of them became childhood friends when they were both growing up in Minneapolis, MN. The author had a biking accident in 1997 and was prescribed Percocet. He claims Prince came over to his apartment and "gobbled a third of the bottle like they were M&Ms." According to Page Six, Prince's estate declined to comment on the story. It just so happens Neal Karlen is peddling a new book about the artist called This Thing Called Life: Prince's Odyssey, On and Off the Record.