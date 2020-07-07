Barbie Styling Is An Imaginative Hobby Blowing Up On Instagram
The dolls have hand-crafted attire, backgrounds, hairdos, etc.
Remember making dioramas in elementary school? This is similar, but the game has changed.
Hobbyists are now creating Barbie influencers on Instagram. They design clothing, trendy living areas, even present-day jobs for the dolls. Check out some of the best ones we found.
Ahna:Thanks so much for 15 thousand ❤❤❤❤
Summer vacation and vacation
Vicky is working ✂️ Can you tell for whom are those decorations? I will tag this person later -- It is going to be a big party -- There will be fantastic paper decorations that I need to start preparing. Also I need to order some flowers from amazing @barbie.flowers And the dress -- I need a beautiful dress for this party
It is #monday4dolls and Sage is chilling by the pool! ⛱ Swinsuit by @dollsydoll
Amanita and Quinn are sisters, and Amanita is helping Quinn create some shots for her new modeling portfolio
Congrats @funbarbiesisters for 4K! Thanks for inviting me #funoneyeartropicalparty

I'm laying in bed, scrolling through #dollstagram when John gets home from his trip to NYC. He when to clean out an old storage unit and stayed a few extra days to visit his mom and some friends. I stayed in Lake Placid to look after Cheyenne. I missed him terribly. He gets into bed beside me and I fall asleep nearly instantly. -- What Gemma doesn't know is John really went to NYC to get his grandmother's engagement ring from his mom. He wants Gemma to know he's serious, but he's still not sure when the perfect moment to ask may be
Little Black Dress week, day 4 @yoedelmo
"Acima de sermos negros, brancos, árabes, judeus, americanos, somos uma única espécie. Quem almeja ver dias felizes, precisa aprender a amar a sua espécie (...) Se você amar profundamente a espécie humana, estará contribuindo para provocar a maior revolução social da história."
Meu novo projeto Lingerie By Serena
Happy Monday
Happy Monday
Girls enjoying the #monday4dolls theme POOL this Monday----they just love to hang out by the pool to have a look at all the handsome boys that might be there
There's an awkward pause as I tuck the shirt under my arm. "I um," Loren says, "also want to apologize for the things I said at your Memorial Day get together. I was angry and drunk, and I didn't mean... I didn't mean the mean parts, if that makes sense." I nod, "I know." Loren forces a smile. "What I was trying to say is that sometimes I feel like an afterthought to you. You have John and Chey and your roommates. Sometimes I just want to hang out with just you. And I know that that's a little selfish..." I cut Loren off. "That's not selfish at all. You're right that I sometimes don't give you my full attention. Things during this quarantine have been so weird. I haven't been thoughtful about how you must feel," I say as I come around the front of the counter. Loren is tearing up, a very VERY rare sight. "I've missed you," she says. "Me too but more," I say as we hug each other tight

(2/3)Guess who's birthday it is??? It is my actual life size boyfriend's birthday, he is turning 42 today. He really doesn't like celebrating his birthday so this year only his mini-me will have a little birthday party with my mini-me River.
А потом пришла Бонни и девочки вместе пересаживали цветы и собрали розы в букет
My BMR1959 doll has turned into the girl-next-door! Meet Jamie, the newest addition to my collection ---- I like her better in casual clothes but love that she still looks edgy! Also, peep the letter board I purchased from @smallfunshop It's such a cute decor piece!
A bonita aqui não vai fazer 21 anos amanhã não né?! Eu e a offa na verdade-- Já compraram meu presente? No aguardo da festa surpresa viu!
"Qué bella cosa un día soleado, el aire sereno después de una tormenta por el aire fresco parece ya una fiesta... qué bella cosa un día soleado"
What do you like to do with your family? This the the theme for today's #monday4dolls by @bella_belladoll , me and my husband like to cook breakfast together on the weekends, we enjoy cooking and baking different things, do you like to cook with your family? #barbiestyledbyme wearing pajamas while preparing breakfast, who doesn't cook in their pajamas?
Tuesday July 7, those real estate listings make me smile.... Do you have something that brings a smile to your face, no matter what your mood might be? Well, besides dolls, that is! For several years in a row, our family vacations have ended in the beautiful state of Vermont, we truly love it. A couple of years ago my husband and I decided to look at real estate costs there-now, we live in Massachusetts, and it's expensive to live here. We were shocked at the low prices of homes in such a beautiful place-with hard winters, yes, but awesome people, stunning scenery and a slower pace of life. On a whim, we signed up on Redfin for real estate listings that come in a few times a week, and I have to say- whenever I see them, they make me smile. Antique Victorians, farmhouses, storefronts attached to beautiful family homes- all take me someplace new, and allow me to dream about a future that seems so far away right now. Lightening my load, if only for a few minutes, gives me strength to get back in the game. For so many reasons, these days are difficult all around, but I'm dreaming of a sweeter times ahead. What makes you smile, dolls? I hope you find it today ! Stay safe, and know that you are loved.