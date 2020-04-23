Baskin-Robbins Wants You To Know They're Not Carole Baskin

The ice cream store in Kansas made it very clear with a funny sign.

April 23, 2020
Sybil
Sign for Baskin Robbins on March 16, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
News
Shows

With the popularity of Netflix's docuseries Tiger King, Carole Baskin has pretty much become a household name. The big cat rescue owner in Florida has been accused of killing her ex-husband.

A Baskin-Robbins franchise in Junction City, Kansas wants to be sure no one thinks they're associated in any way. So, they posted a giant marquee about it. 

 

Tags: 
Baskin Robbins
Carole Baskin
Tiger King
viral
marquee