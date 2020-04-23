Baskin-Robbins Wants You To Know They're Not Carole Baskin
The ice cream store in Kansas made it very clear with a funny sign.
April 23, 2020
With the popularity of Netflix's docuseries Tiger King, Carole Baskin has pretty much become a household name. The big cat rescue owner in Florida has been accused of killing her ex-husband.
A Baskin-Robbins franchise in Junction City, Kansas wants to be sure no one thinks they're associated in any way. So, they posted a giant marquee about it.
@BaskinRobbins for the win -- #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/5W39lJtDe9— Andrea Jackson ------ (@AJacksonTV) April 23, 2020