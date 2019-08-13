A Baywatch Documentary Featuring Original Cast Is In The Works

David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, and more will begin filming this month or next.

August 13, 2019
Sybil
1996 The Girls Of "Baywatch." From L-R: Traci Bingham, Donna D'Errico, Yasmine Bleeth, Gena Lee Nolin And Nancy Valen

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Headlines
News
Shows

Fans of the hit tv show Baywatch might be curious, "Whatever happened to ... (insert any character here)?" 

Wonder no more, there's a documentary in the works. Filmmakers Matthew Felker and Brian Corso want to go in-depth with the actors who shaped an entire decade, how it became an iconic piece of pop culture, and where they are today. They've already enlisted David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons and Jeremy Jackson. They are also trying to include Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. Production should begin later this month or in September. No release date has been mentioned. 

 

Happy #InternationalDayofFriendship Baywatch-ers!

A post shared by Baywatch (@baywatchtv) on

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
Baywatch
David Hasselhoff
Movie
documentary
coming soon
Pamela Anderson

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes