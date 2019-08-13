A Baywatch Documentary Featuring Original Cast Is In The Works

Fans of the hit tv show Baywatch might be curious, "Whatever happened to ... (insert any character here)?"

Wonder no more, there's a documentary in the works. Filmmakers Matthew Felker and Brian Corso want to go in-depth with the actors who shaped an entire decade, how it became an iconic piece of pop culture, and where they are today. They've already enlisted David Hasselhoff, Nicole Eggert, David Chokachi, Alexandra Paul, Erika Eleniak, Gena Lee Nolin Hulse, Jason Simmons and Jeremy Jackson. They are also trying to include Pamela Anderson and Carmen Electra. Production should begin later this month or in September. No release date has been mentioned.

Happy #InternationalDayofFriendship Baywatch-ers! A post shared by Baywatch (@baywatchtv) on Jul 30, 2019 at 12:30am PDT

