Beavis & Butthead Will Return For Two Seasons
The 90s cartoon is being revamped for Comedy Central.
July 2, 2020
My teenage pants flew off when I saw that Beavis and Butt-Head are returning to television. Comedy Central confirmed there will be two new seasons of the 90s cartoon. Creator (and DFW native) Mike Judge will still voice the characters.
No word on when the reboot will debut, but I will definitely keep you posted.
A new iteration of #BeavisAndButtHead is coming to @ComedyCentral --https://t.co/rrCf4ndDpC— MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) July 2, 2020