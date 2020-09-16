Big Tex Was Erected This Morning, And He's Wearing A Face Mask
The official mascot for State Fair of Texas will be available for drive-thru photos.
September 16, 2020
Each year, as Big Tex straps on his belt buckle to stand tall, we know it's officially State Fair of Texas time!
This morning the 55-foot-tall mascot woke up wearing a Coronavirus face mask. It says his signature catch phrase "Howdy Folks!" Most of us get our annual pictures with the gentle giant, and he still plans to be available for drive-thru photo opps. Check out his schedule here.
HOWDY FOLKS!— STEVE KEMBLE-Events & Weddings with STYLE (@WedPlannerSteve) September 16, 2020
We don’t have a @StateFairOfTX of this year, but Big Tex still went up today WITH A MASK! Thank you Big Tex for caring about others! #statefairoftexas #statefair #bigTex #WearADamnMask #WearAMaskSaveALife #WearAMask #bigtexmask #visitdallas pic.twitter.com/YuQU8Gxtmg