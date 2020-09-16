Big Tex Was Erected This Morning, And He's Wearing A Face Mask

The official mascot for State Fair of Texas will be available for drive-thru photos.

September 16, 2020
Big Tex at a previous State Fair of Texas

(Photo credit: Kevin Brown/ State Fair of Texas®)

Each year, as Big Tex straps on his belt buckle to stand tall, we know it's officially State Fair of Texas time!

This morning the 55-foot-tall mascot woke up wearing a Coronavirus face mask. It says his signature catch phrase "Howdy Folks!" Most of us get our annual pictures with the gentle giant, and he still plans to be available for drive-thru photo opps. Check out his schedule here.

