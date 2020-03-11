Dallas' 9th annual beer festival is happening in a few weeks. It is one of the Southwest's largest craft beer festivals. The 2020 event is will take place on Friday, March 27 and Saturday, March 28.

The festival will feature beers from more than 100 breweries pouring more than 400 beers. Event goers will be able to sample rare brews, talk to brew masters and brewery owners.

In addition to beer tastings, there will also be plenty of food from food trucks and artisanal food vendors, as well as live "beer-friendly" music on the outdoor stage.

Ticket admission starts at $37 on Friday and $42 for Saturday. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the North Texas Food Bank.

Friday’s event begins at 6 p.m. for VIP ticket holders and open from 7-11pm for all general admission. Saturday’s event begins at 1 pm for VIP; general admission is from 2-6:30.

Tickets include a sampling card for 12 2-ounce samples. Additional sample cards will be available to purchase. Cheers! Time to look forward to some good beer tasting.

Video of Big Texas Beer Fest | Recap 2019

Via: Dallas Morning News