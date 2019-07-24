Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged On Her 21st Birthday!

It's a big day for Bindi Irwin. Not only did the Australian offspring of "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin turn 21, she also got engaged!

Her boyfriend of six years Chandler Powell popped the question, and she said yes! Here's to a lifetime of happiness for the cute couple!

On my birthday I said ‘yes’ & ‘forever’ to the love of my life.

Chandler, close to 6 years ago I fell in love with you & every day since has been a whirlwind of adventure & true happiness.

Here’s to a lifetime of friendship, purpose & unconditional love❤️ pic.twitter.com/eaI57xwYWm — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) July 24, 2019

She said YES! ❤️-- Almost 6 years ago we met at Australia Zoo. I immediately fell head over heels for your kind and thoughtful heart that radiates so much light. I love you more than anything in this world and I always will.

Forever together sounds perfect. pic.twitter.com/X7fzGl06zp — Chandler Powell (@chandlerpowell9) July 24, 2019

