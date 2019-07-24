Bindi Irwin Gets Engaged On Her 21st Birthday!

Steve Irwin's dancing daughter said yes to her boyfriend of six years.

July 24, 2019
Sybil
Bindi Irwin embraces her fiance Chandler Powell

(David Livingston/ Getty Images)

It's a big day for Bindi Irwin. Not only did the Australian offspring of "The Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin turn 21, she also got engaged! 

Her boyfriend of six years Chandler Powell popped the question, and she said yes! Here's to a lifetime of happiness for the cute couple! 

 

 

