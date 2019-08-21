Bird Or Bunny: This Viral Video Is Baffling The Internet
Scientist Dan Quintana initially posted the optical illusion as a joke.
First, it was "the dress". Is it black and blue or gold and white?
Then, came "the name". Do you hear Laurel or Yanny?
Now, it's "the animal". A scientist named Dan Quintana posted a video of someone petting a black birdbunny with the caption: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."
Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP— Dan Quintana -- (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019
Since the internet loves a good challenge, people instantly weighed in on whether the mystery creature was a raven or a black rabbit. For the record, Quintana has stated he believes the footage is of a bird. But the optical illusion is still worth checking out!
What say you: BIRB or BUN BUN?
