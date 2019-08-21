Bird Or Bunny: This Viral Video Is Baffling The Internet

First, it was "the dress". Is it black and blue or gold and white?

Then, came "the name". Do you hear Laurel or Yanny?

Now, it's "the animal". A scientist named Dan Quintana posted a video of someone petting a black birdbunny with the caption: "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana -- (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019

Since the internet loves a good challenge, people instantly weighed in on whether the mystery creature was a raven or a black rabbit. For the record, Quintana has stated he believes the footage is of a bird. But the optical illusion is still worth checking out!

What say you: BIRB or BUN BUN?

