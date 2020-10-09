"Bohemian Rhapsody" Voted As #1 Driving Song

A new survey from Insurance.com asked drivers what songs they listen to while in the car.

The top of the list was one we all love to perform-- "Bohemian Rhapsody" or BoRhap, as I like to call it. Others that followed:

• Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen -- 17%

• Don't Stop Believin' by Journey -- 13%

• Highway to Hell by AC/DC -- 12%

• Life is a Highway by Tom Cochrane -- 11%

• Dancing Queen by ABBA -- 8%

• Don't Stop ‘Til You Get Enough by Michael Jackson -- 8%

Notice the similarity? These are all artists you can hear on 98.7 KLUV!

Of the 1000 people polled, they were also asked about their in-car preferences. The most popular genres for road trips are classic rock and country. Commuters voted classic hits as the “best music while stuck in traffic.” 82% admit to singing along with the car radio (guilty!), 11% admit to air drumming, and 8% like to air guitar.

I just so happen to know a station that fits all these preferences, and you can listen to it anywhere with this link. We won't even judge when you belt out the lyrics or chair dance because we're probably doing it too. Happy driving!