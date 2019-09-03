Bridesmaid Allowed To "Wear Anything" Chose A Dino Costume

This definitely sounds like something Rebekah Black or I would do to somebody.

Christina Meador was asked to be the Maid of Honor at her sister's wedding. When deciding how to dress, the bride nonchalantly said, "Wear anything you choose." So Christina took her at her word.

She stood next to her sibling on the most important day of her life wearing an inflatable Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

Thankfully, her sis has a good sense of humor as well. I have so much respect for this woman.



