Brother Takes Younger Sister To Dance When Father No-Shows

Skylar Hamerter is a 7-year-old from Covington, Georgia. She was excited about her upcoming Daddy-Daughter dance, but her mother Trelysia Hamerter had reservations. Skylar's father had ghosted the previous year, and as the date grew closer, he stopped communicating with Trelysia. At one point, she broke down in tears at the thought of him letting their child down again. As she's crying, her 11-year-old son Christian walked in and asked what was wrong. When she explained the situation to her young son, he reacted in the most wholesome way possible, “If he doesn’t show, mom, I’d like to take Skylar to the dance... she deserves to know that a man can keep his word and that she’s really special.”

So, the Hamerters got Christian a suit to match Skylar's gold dress, and he stepped in to fill those adult-sized shoes. According to Trelysia, the duo had a blast and she was so proud. She posted their adorable photos on Facebook, and the story was instantly viral because of her son's act of kindness. What an amazing set of children she's raising!

