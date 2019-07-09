California Girl Gargles Listerine, Spits It Back Into Bottle, Then Returns Bottle To Shelf

You've probably heard about the latest internet trend-- licking ice cream then putting it back in the store freezer for an unassuming customer to purchase.

Yes, it's gross.

Yes, it's illegal.

Yes, it's catching on with other products.

A San Jose girl named Bameron Nicole Smith posted a video where she casually strolled through Walmart, opened a bottle of Listerine, swished some around in her mouth, spit it back into the bottle, and returned the bottle to the display. Here's the video. **LANGUAGE NSFW**

you bitches with no oral hygiene could take a hint pic.twitter.com/IaMOC1caid — Bameron Nicole Smith (@bameronkaii) July 3, 2019

She also shared similar vids to social media, like this guy who drinks from a jug of AriZona Tea, then baby-birds it back into the container, and yep... re-stocks it on store shelf. **LANGUAGE NSFW**

Here we go again.... some asshole wants to be social media famous... well let’s make him famous people! Retweet away! pic.twitter.com/GVHZ9l03Wb — Mr. Big Chest 914 (@YFan914) July 8, 2019

America, let's be better.

