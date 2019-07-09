California Girl Gargles Listerine, Spits It Back Into Bottle, Then Returns Bottle To Shelf

Move over ice cream, mouthwash is stealing the show.

July 9, 2019
Sybil
Listerine bottles on the store shelf

(Tim Boyle/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Trending

You've probably heard about the latest internet trend-- licking ice cream then putting it back in the store freezer for an unassuming customer to purchase.

Yes, it's gross. 

Yes, it's illegal. 

Yes, it's catching on with other products. 

A San Jose girl named Bameron Nicole Smith posted a video where she casually strolled through Walmart, opened a bottle of Listerine, swished some around in her mouth, spit it back into the bottle, and returned the bottle to the display. Here's the video. **LANGUAGE NSFW**

 

She also shared similar vids to social media, like this guy who drinks from a jug of AriZona Tea, then baby-birds it back into the container, and yep... re-stocks it on store shelf. **LANGUAGE NSFW**

 

America, let's be better. 

*Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram*

 

 

 

Tags: 
viral
viral video
internet challenge
Listerine
blue bell
arizona
pranks

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes