California Girl Gargles Listerine, Spits It Back Into Bottle, Then Returns Bottle To Shelf
Move over ice cream, mouthwash is stealing the show.
You've probably heard about the latest internet trend-- licking ice cream then putting it back in the store freezer for an unassuming customer to purchase.
Yes, it's gross.
Yes, it's illegal.
Yes, it's catching on with other products.
A San Jose girl named Bameron Nicole Smith posted a video where she casually strolled through Walmart, opened a bottle of Listerine, swished some around in her mouth, spit it back into the bottle, and returned the bottle to the display. Here's the video. **LANGUAGE NSFW**
you bitches with no oral hygiene could take a hint pic.twitter.com/IaMOC1caid— Bameron Nicole Smith (@bameronkaii) July 3, 2019
She also shared similar vids to social media, like this guy who drinks from a jug of AriZona Tea, then baby-birds it back into the container, and yep... re-stocks it on store shelf. **LANGUAGE NSFW**
Here we go again.... some asshole wants to be social media famous... well let’s make him famous people! Retweet away! pic.twitter.com/GVHZ9l03Wb— Mr. Big Chest 914 (@YFan914) July 8, 2019
America, let's be better.
