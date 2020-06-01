Car Hack Plays Toto's "Africa" If You Forget Your Keys

A husband programmed his wife's Subaru to play her favorite song when keys are left in the ignition.

June 1, 2020
Here's a fun life hack for car/music lovers. 

A man posted an instructional video on YouTube of how he changed the traditional "ding-ding-ding" door chime on his wife's car into her favorite song. Now, if she forgets her keys in the ignition, the car plays "Africa" by Toto. He also made versions using her other favorite 80s songs like The Bangles' "Manic Monday". 

