Cardi B Is Launching A Shoe Line With Reebok

The WAP singer announced on her Instagram that the collection will debut November 13th.

October 12, 2020
Sybil
Cardi B attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

(Dia Dipasupil/ Getty Images)

Rapper Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday. On that day, she announced a new footwear collaboration with Reebok

The WAP singer dropped a few pairs as a tease over the weekend, and they sold out almost instantly. The rest of her Club C sneakers will officially launch November 13.

I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

 

