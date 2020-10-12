Cardi B Is Launching A Shoe Line With Reebok
The WAP singer announced on her Instagram that the collection will debut November 13th.
Rapper Cardi B celebrated her 28th birthday on Sunday. On that day, she announced a new footwear collaboration with Reebok.
The WAP singer dropped a few pairs as a tease over the weekend, and they sold out almost instantly. The rest of her Club C sneakers will officially launch November 13.
I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!! As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com. #ReebokxCardiB