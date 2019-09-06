Celebrate NTX Giving Day With Pat Green For A Good Cause

Leukemia Texas is hosting its 7th Annual Concert for A Cure at The Joule on September 19th

September 6, 2019
Sybil
Tyler Dawn, Sybil Summers, and Hilary Kennedy pose in front of RADIO.COM sign

(Photo by Mandy O'Neill/ Leukemia Texas)

If you like food, drinks, live music from Pat Green, and mingling amongst local celebrities all for a good cause, this event is for you!

The 7th Annual Concert for a Cure will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at The Eye at The Joule in downtown Dallas. Guests are invited to to celebrate with Leukemia Texas from 7-10pm. This will be a star-studded event chaired by Stephanie Hollman from Real Housewives of Dallas and her family, emceed by Jenny Anchondo, and co-chaired by Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn. KLUV will also be on-site so please swing by our tent. Hilary and Tyler stopped by the studio to chat with me about this year's exciting new details. 

Tyler Dawn, Sybil Summers, and Hilary Kennedy in KLUV studio
(Photo by Mandy O'Neill/ Leukemia Texas)

Since the first concert, Leukemia Texas has raised over $600,000 for local families. This year, the goal is $125,000. Tickets are available HERE and if you can't attend, you can still donate to the foundation.

7th Annual Concert for a Cure Flyer
(Courtesy of Leukemia Texas)

Many more details are available in the below interview, and you can learn why this is such an important charity. 

