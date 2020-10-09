Celebs Star In A Nude PSA Warning About "Naked Ballots"

I learned something new today. It's called a "naked ballot" and it's when you don't complete your ballot correctly.

A group called RepresentUs is behind the campaign, and they are hoping to ensure every vote is counted accurately. So, they enlisted the help of A-listers like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Chelsea Handler, Sacha Baron Cohen to make a video in the buff. You can watch it below.