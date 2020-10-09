Celebs Star In A Nude PSA Warning About "Naked Ballots"

The video includes Naomi Campbell, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Mark Ruffalo, and others.

October 9, 2020
Sybil
Naomi Campbell attends Fashion For Relief London 2019 at The British Museum on September 14, 2019 in London, England.

(Jeff Spicer/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Education
Entertainment
Features
News
Politics
Shows

I learned something new today. It's called a "naked ballot" and it's when you don't complete your ballot correctly. 

A group called RepresentUs is behind the campaign, and they are hoping to ensure every vote is counted accurately. So, they enlisted the help of A-listers like Mark Ruffalo, Chris Rock, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Schumer, Naomi Campbell, Josh Gad, Chelsea Handler, Sacha Baron Cohen to make a video in the buff. You can watch it below.

 

Tags: 
celebrities
Vote
ballot
Naked
Nude
PSA
Video
Campaign