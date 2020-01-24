Check Out KLUV DJs Doing The Dolly Parton Challenge

The 98.7 KLUV crew compared four photos for various social media outlets in the latest viral trend.

January 24, 2020
Sybil
Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City.

(John Lamparski/ Getty Images)

This week, a new meme was started by Dolly Parton. The Queen of Country posted four memorable photos of herself along with witty captions. 

Get you a woman who can do it all --

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

 

The internet quickly took notice, and celebrities started jumping in on the action. The idea is that you post a split-screen featuring the different snapshots you use on various social media outlets. For LinkedIn, the look is professional. For Facebook, it's more family-oriented. The Instagram shot is stylish or artistic, and the Tinder one is more risque. Our on-air line-up posted their own versions of #dollypartonchallenge. Check 'em out! 

#dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on

It took forever to find pics... #dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on

Get you a woman who can do it all -- #DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by Alex Luckey (@_alexluckey) on

Race Taylor participates in the Dolly Parton Challenge
(Race Taylor/ Entercom)

✖️ Just add dogs. ✖️

A post shared by Sybil Summers (@luvsybil) on

Jonathan Doll participates in the Dolly Parton Challenge
(Jonathan Doll/ Entercom)

Thanks to @luvsybil for the assist! #dollypartonchallange

A post shared by billy (@djbillykidd) on

 

