Check Out KLUV DJs Doing The Dolly Parton Challenge

This week, a new meme was started by Dolly Parton. The Queen of Country posted four memorable photos of herself along with witty captions.

The internet quickly took notice, and celebrities started jumping in on the action. The idea is that you post a split-screen featuring the different snapshots you use on various social media outlets. For LinkedIn, the look is professional. For Facebook, it's more family-oriented. The Instagram shot is stylish or artistic, and the Tinder one is more risque. Our on-air line-up posted their own versions of #dollypartonchallenge. Check 'em out!

#dollypartonchallenge A post shared by Jeff Miles (@kluvmiles) on Jan 24, 2020 at 4:51am PST

It took forever to find pics... #dollypartonchallenge A post shared by kluvrebekah (@kluvrebekah) on Jan 24, 2020 at 11:52am PST

(Race Taylor/ Entercom)

✖️ Just add dogs. ✖️ A post shared by Sybil Summers (@luvsybil) on Jan 24, 2020 at 8:12am PST