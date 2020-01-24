Check Out KLUV DJs Doing The Dolly Parton Challenge
The 98.7 KLUV crew compared four photos for various social media outlets in the latest viral trend.
January 24, 2020
This week, a new meme was started by Dolly Parton. The Queen of Country posted four memorable photos of herself along with witty captions.
The internet quickly took notice, and celebrities started jumping in on the action. The idea is that you post a split-screen featuring the different snapshots you use on various social media outlets. For LinkedIn, the look is professional. For Facebook, it's more family-oriented. The Instagram shot is stylish or artistic, and the Tinder one is more risque. Our on-air line-up posted their own versions of #dollypartonchallenge. Check 'em out!