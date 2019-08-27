Cheetos Are Rumored To Bring Back Halloween Edition Snacks
The "Bag of Bones" chips are shaped like skeleton parts.
August 27, 2019
Cheetos is rumored to be gearing up for Halloween with the return of their "Bag of Bones" shaped chips.
The limited-edition version changes Cheetos into the shape of heads, ribcages, hands, and bones. You can build a skeleton and then eat him!
They should arrive on shelves October 6, 2019.
Spooooky! Look for the return of Cheetos Bag of Bones in stores October 6th! Both White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot will be returning from the dead ☠️ #chips #snack #snackreview #food #foodreview #cheetos #halloween #fritolay
**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**