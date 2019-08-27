Cheetos Are Rumored To Bring Back Halloween Edition Snacks

The "Bag of Bones" chips are shaped like skeleton parts.

August 27, 2019
Sybil
Guy uses a flamin' hot Cheeto puff as a mustache

(Rachel Murray/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Culture
Features
Headlines
News
Shows
Trending

Cheetos is rumored to be gearing up for Halloween with the return of their "Bag of Bones" shaped chips

The limited-edition version changes Cheetos into the shape of heads, ribcages, hands, and bones. You can build a skeleton and then eat him! 

They should arrive on shelves October 6, 2019.

Spooooky! Look for the return of Cheetos Bag of Bones in stores October 6th! Both White Cheddar and Flamin' Hot will be returning from the dead ☠️ #chips #snack #snackreview #food #foodreview #cheetos #halloween #fritolay

A post shared by LA SNACKDOWN (@lasnackdown) on

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

 

Tags: 
cheetos
chips
Halloween
skeleton
Bones

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes