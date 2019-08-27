Cheetos Are Rumored To Bring Back Halloween Edition Snacks

Cheetos is rumored to be gearing up for Halloween with the return of their "Bag of Bones" shaped chips.

The limited-edition version changes Cheetos into the shape of heads, ribcages, hands, and bones. You can build a skeleton and then eat him!

They should arrive on shelves October 6, 2019.

