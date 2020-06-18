Chicago Woman Gives Birth In Back Of Uber

Picture this: You're an Uber driver who picks up a girl needing a ride to the hospital. You don't know why she's going (perhaps to visit a relative?), but you accept her request. During the drive, she begins screaming and says, "the baby's coming"! You haul ass, run red lights (risking the possiblity of tickets or an accident), and get her safely to the destination. During that chaos, she squirts out a kid in your back seat.

That's precisely what happened to Jose Duran in Chicago on Sunday. Once his passenger was at the hospital, he goes to get the car cleaned. Since his fabric seats were contaminated with bodily fluids, the car wash said the seats would need to be replaced entirely. Problem is, Uber only covers the cost of getting a detail job. So, Duran tries to reach out to the new mother ... turns out, she used a fake name. Next step, he calls the hospital to inquire about his dropoff, but due to privacy laws, they can't release her real identity. What's a driver to do?

He has a $1000 deductible for his insurance, and Uber said they will "help" with payment. In the meantime, Duran has missed multiple days and potentially hundreds of dollars of work. His story is fascinating.