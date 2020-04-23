Club MTV Returns For One Night This Saturday

Eighties and nineties kids will appreciate this reboot. Club MTV, the weekly music show that ran from August, 1987 to June, 1992, is returning for one night.

In an effort to raise money for communities affected by COVID-19, the network will feature DJ Derrick "D-Nice" Jones along with a slew of virtual guests. During the height of it's popularity, the dance show featured performances from many KLUV artists: Debbie Harry, MC Hammer, INXS, Pet Shop Boys, Mr. Mister, Belinda Carlisle, and countless others. D-Nice's version will air April 25th at 9pm on MTV.