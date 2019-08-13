Coca-Cola And Sprite Introduce Seasonal Soda Flavors For Winter

I think we just found some new mixers for our cocktails this winter.

Coca-Cola will release a cinnamon-flavored soda later this year. They say it's "a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors." It will also be offered in a Coke Zero option.

On the same day, Sprite called attention to their latest product: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. I can see this being used in a cake mix as well.

