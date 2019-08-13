Coca-Cola And Sprite Introduce Seasonal Soda Flavors For Winter

Coke will add cinnamon, and Sprite has a new Winter Spiced Cranberry edition.

August 13, 2019
Sybil
Coca-Cola and Sprite bottles on the shelf

(Justin Sullivan/ Getty Images)

I think we just found some new mixers for our cocktails this winter. 

Coca-Cola will release a cinnamon-flavored soda later this year. They say it's "a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors." It will also be offered in a Coke Zero option. 

Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

 

On the same day, Sprite called attention to their latest product: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. I can see this being used in a cake mix as well. 

Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

 

