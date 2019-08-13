Coca-Cola And Sprite Introduce Seasonal Soda Flavors For Winter
Coke will add cinnamon, and Sprite has a new Winter Spiced Cranberry edition.
I think we just found some new mixers for our cocktails this winter.
Coca-Cola will release a cinnamon-flavored soda later this year. They say it's "a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors." It will also be offered in a Coke Zero option.
Confirmed! Cinnamon Coca-Cola will be out this winter in the US! This flavor debuted as a Zero Coke variant in the UK last winter. And a fun fact: Cola is a mix between citrus and brown spice flavors. Coca-Cola leans more toward the spice side and Pepsi leans more toward citrus. Adding extra cinnamon flavor will kick up that brown spice an extra notch.
On the same day, Sprite called attention to their latest product: Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite. I can see this being used in a cake mix as well.
Keeping the winter theme going, new Winter Spiced Cranberry Sprite will be out for the holiday season!
