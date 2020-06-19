Coca-Cola Now Has A Make-Up Line

You can find it at Ulta and Sephora.

June 19, 2020
Sybil
Bottles of Coca-Cola soda are offered for sale at a grocery store on April 17, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Scott Olson/ Getty Images)

It seems like a lot of major food and beverage companies have launched side companies. We've seen fashion lines from KFC, McDonald's, and Cheetos. There was also a Red Bull furniture line. Now Coca-Cola is branching out into the cosmetics biz. 

The soft drink is offering make-up palettes inspired by their popular soda colors. Names of colors include things like "fizz" and "real thing". They're sold at Sephora, Ulta, and other retailers. Would you rock a Coke bronzer?

#GIVEAWAY ----⁣ ⁣ 5 lucky winners will win our #MorpheXCocaCola Collection!⁣ ⁣ -- @CocaCola Thirst For Life Artistry Palette ⁣ ⚪ @CocaCola Lip In The Moment 4-Piece Lip Collection ⁣ -- @CocaCola Sweep It Real 7-Piece Eye & Highlighter Brush Collection + Bag ⁣ ⚪ @CocaCola Glowing Places Loose Highlighter (available in 3 shades) ⁣ -- @CocaCola The Quench Pack 4-Piece Beauty Sponge Collection ⁣ ⁣ HOW TO ENTER: ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✨ Follow @morphebrushes⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ ✨ Like this post⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✨ Tag a babe (one comment = one entry)⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ✨✨ BONUS ENTRY: favorite Coke flavor? ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Good luck, #MorpheBabe! Giveaway is open internationally and ends 6/21/20 at 11:59 PM PST. Winner will be announced on this post and DM'd on 6/22/20.

A post shared by Morphe (@morphebrushes) on

Our iconic #CocaColaXMorphe collection is now available on morphe.com, select Morphe stores ⁣! ⁣--✨ - ⁣ Other Launch Dates: ⁣⁣ ✨June 20 @theofficialselfridges online only ✨June 25 @sephoracanada, @prettylittlething, and @themakeupspotnl⁣⁣ ✨June 28 @ultabeauty⁣⁣

A post shared by Morphe (@morphebrushes) on

Meet 18 swatches of ice-cold blues and iconic reds to energizing neutrals from the @CocaCola Thirst For Life Artistry Palette.❤️------⁣ ⁣ + it's your time to shine w/ @CocaCola Glowing Places Loose Highlighters. ⁣ ⁣ Which shade is your fave? --⚪--⁣ ⁣ Launch Dates: ⁣⁣ ✨6/18/20 on morphe.com, select Morphe stores + @theofficialselfridges⁣⁣ ✨6/25/20 @sephoracanada, @prettylittlething, and @themakeupspotnl⁣⁣ ✨6/28/20 @ultabeauty⁣⁣

A post shared by Morphe (@morphebrushes) on

