Coca-Cola Now Has A Make-Up Line
You can find it at Ulta and Sephora.
It seems like a lot of major food and beverage companies have launched side companies. We've seen fashion lines from KFC, McDonald's, and Cheetos. There was also a Red Bull furniture line. Now Coca-Cola is branching out into the cosmetics biz.
The soft drink is offering make-up palettes inspired by their popular soda colors. Names of colors include things like "fizz" and "real thing". They're sold at Sephora, Ulta, and other retailers. Would you rock a Coke bronzer?
#GIVEAWAY ---- 5 lucky winners will win our #MorpheXCocaCola Collection! -- @CocaCola Thirst For Life Artistry Palette ⚪ @CocaCola Lip In The Moment 4-Piece Lip Collection -- @CocaCola Sweep It Real 7-Piece Eye & Highlighter Brush Collection + Bag ⚪ @CocaCola Glowing Places Loose Highlighter (available in 3 shades) -- @CocaCola The Quench Pack 4-Piece Beauty Sponge Collection HOW TO ENTER: ✨ Follow @morphebrushes ✨ Like this post ✨ Tag a babe (one comment = one entry) ✨✨ BONUS ENTRY: favorite Coke flavor? Good luck, #MorpheBabe! Giveaway is open internationally and ends 6/21/20 at 11:59 PM PST. Winner will be announced on this post and DM'd on 6/22/20. #win #morphe #cocacola
Our iconic #CocaColaXMorphe collection is now available on morphe.com, select Morphe stores ! --✨ - Other Launch Dates: ✨June 20 @theofficialselfridges online only ✨June 25 @sephoracanada, @prettylittlething, and @themakeupspotnl ✨June 28 @ultabeauty
Meet 18 swatches of ice-cold blues and iconic reds to energizing neutrals from the @CocaCola Thirst For Life Artistry Palette.❤️------ + it's your time to shine w/ @CocaCola Glowing Places Loose Highlighters. Which shade is your fave? --⚪-- Launch Dates: ✨6/18/20 on morphe.com, select Morphe stores + @theofficialselfridges ✨6/25/20 @sephoracanada, @prettylittlething, and @themakeupspotnl ✨6/28/20 @ultabeauty - #morphe #cocacola #blendtherules #sephora #ultabeauty #selfridges #prettylittlething #ultabeauty