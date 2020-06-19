Coca-Cola Now Has A Make-Up Line

It seems like a lot of major food and beverage companies have launched side companies. We've seen fashion lines from KFC, McDonald's, and Cheetos. There was also a Red Bull furniture line. Now Coca-Cola is branching out into the cosmetics biz.

The soft drink is offering make-up palettes inspired by their popular soda colors. Names of colors include things like "fizz" and "real thing". They're sold at Sephora, Ulta, and other retailers. Would you rock a Coke bronzer?