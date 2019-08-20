Comcast Cable Dispatcher Saves Customer's Life On The Phone

Last week, a Michigan man named Dan Magennis was doing some chores. On his to-do list: some yard work, call Comcast Cable, etc.

He dialed the customer service number and was connected to a woman named Kimberly Wiliiams in Mississippi. Within seconds of their interaction, Magennis suffered from a stroke. Williams acted quickly by searching for emergency responders in Magennis' area. Mind you, she's hundreds of miles away. According to the Comcast rep, "Only thing I was able to get was his name and then his words got slurred right away. And then I heard the phone drop."

She notified authorities who were able to rescue Magennis just in time. The victim said, "I could see a person hanging up, but she didn't." Kimberly said she recognized the symptoms, having witnessed her grandmother have a stroke years before. Thanks to her speedy actions, Magennis is alive today. Give this girl a raise!

She never hung up: Cable customer service rep in Mississippi saves Michigan man's life https://t.co/ykgGORQDAV — Tennessean (@Tennessean) August 20, 2019

