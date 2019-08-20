Comcast Cable Dispatcher Saves Customer's Life On The Phone

Kimberly Williams recognized the signs of a stroke and immediately called local paramedics.

August 20, 2019
Sybil
Telemarketers answering phones at a call center

(Kritchanut/ iStock/ Getty Images Plus)

Categories: 
Culture
Headlines
Shows
Trending

Last week, a Michigan man named Dan Magennis was doing some chores. On his to-do list: some yard work, call Comcast Cable, etc.

He dialed the customer service number and was connected to a woman named Kimberly Wiliiams in Mississippi. Within seconds of their interaction, Magennis suffered from a stroke. Williams acted quickly by searching for emergency responders in Magennis' area. Mind you, she's hundreds of miles away. According to the Comcast rep, "Only thing I was able to get was his name and then his words got slurred right away. And then I heard the phone drop."

She notified authorities who were able to rescue Magennis just in time. The victim said, "I could see a person hanging up, but she didn't." Kimberly said she recognized the symptoms, having witnessed her grandmother have a stroke years before. Thanks to her speedy actions, Magennis is alive today. Give this girl a raise!

 

**Sybil Summers is on-air 2-7pm. She can be reached on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram**

Tags: 
Stroke
Comcast
Paramedics
Kimberly Williams
Dan Magennis

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes