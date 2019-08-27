Comedian Pete Davidson Loses It When Crowd Uses Cell Phone

Pete Davidson had a breakdown while performing for college students at the University of Central Florida last night.

During his comedy set, Davidson went off on some people in the audience who were using their phones to film the show. The Saturday Night Live castmember chastised the crowd saying things like, "That’s right, we’re embarrassing. That’s why the world is going to end in 25 years because you’re all f–king r-tarded. I meant it that way, idiots. You should f–king grow up."

He continued, "It says no phones… You’re just supposed to just, like, behave. I have to have my boy patrol you guys like you’re 5 years old? That’s f–king embarrassing."

TMZ has video of the blow-up. *LANGUAGE NSFW*

Video of Pete Davidson at UCF 8/26/19

