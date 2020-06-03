Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Donates $1M For Anti-Racism Training
The star player is advocating for justice reform.
June 3, 2020
Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out about the George Floyd tragedy. He said he is "disgusted" by what happened, but he doesn't believe looting or violence is the answer.
Rather, he suggests holding each other accountable within our communities. Prescott pledged $1 million to improve police training and educate our country about the systematic racism that has been ongoing for years. Read his full statement here: