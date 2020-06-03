Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Donates $1M For Anti-Racism Training

The star player is advocating for justice reform.

June 3, 2020
Sybil
Dak Prescott attends the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott & Campbell's Chunky Soup Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Shelter on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Earlier today, Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott spoke out about the George Floyd tragedy. He said he is "disgusted" by what happened, but he doesn't believe looting or violence is the answer. 

Rather, he suggests holding each other accountable within our communities. Prescott pledged $1 million to improve police training and educate our country about the systematic racism that has been ongoing for years. Read his full statement here: 

