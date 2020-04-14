Cowboys Talked To Dak Prescott And Zeke Elliott About Party

Stephen Jones said the team reminded them how important social-distancing is after alleged footage of them celebrating surfaced over the weekend.

April 14, 2020
Sybil
Ezekiel Elliott #21 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate the fourth quarter touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Categories: 
Around Town
Coronavirus
Features
Local
Local Sports
Shows
Sports

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had thrown a party at his home in Prosper. Teammate Ezekiel Elliott was also allegedly in attendance. There was video of the party but no proof that it had been filmed since the county's shelter-in-place mandates took effect. 

Neither player commented on the footage, however Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan today that the issue was addressed. 

He said the athletes now realize the importance of social-distancing and limiting gatherings to under 10 people. 

Tags: 
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys
Coronavirus
dak prescott
zeke elliott
Stephen Jones