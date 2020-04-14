Cowboys Talked To Dak Prescott And Zeke Elliott About Party

Over the weekend, TMZ reported that Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had thrown a party at his home in Prosper. Teammate Ezekiel Elliott was also allegedly in attendance. There was video of the party but no proof that it had been filmed since the county's shelter-in-place mandates took effect.

Neither player commented on the footage, however Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan today that the issue was addressed.

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said on @1053thefan that they have reached out to Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott about not having social gatherings during this time pic.twitter.com/Ix1VvTfef6 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) April 14, 2020

He said the athletes now realize the importance of social-distancing and limiting gatherings to under 10 people.