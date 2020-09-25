Dak Prescott Responds To Hayden Hurst's Gratitude About Mental Health

The Cowboys quarterback said the players will be working together soon.

September 25, 2020
Sybil
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts in the third quarter against the Washington Redskins in the game at AT&T Stadium on December 29, 2019

(Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, we posted a sweet video of Atlanta Falcons player Hayden Hurst hugging Dak Prescott after last week's game. 

The Cowboys quarterback had recently come forward about his struggles with depression and the importance of mental health awareness. Hurst thanked him for bringing a positive light to the stigma. Yesterday, Dak was asked about it, and he said he plans to work with Hurst's foundation in the off-season. 

