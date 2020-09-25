Dak Prescott Responds To Hayden Hurst's Gratitude About Mental Health

Earlier this week, we posted a sweet video of Atlanta Falcons player Hayden Hurst hugging Dak Prescott after last week's game.

The Cowboys quarterback had recently come forward about his struggles with depression and the importance of mental health awareness. Hurst thanked him for bringing a positive light to the stigma. Yesterday, Dak was asked about it, and he said he plans to work with Hurst's foundation in the off-season.