Dak Prescott Responds To Hayden Hurst's Gratitude About Mental Health
The Cowboys quarterback said the players will be working together soon.
September 25, 2020
Earlier this week, we posted a sweet video of Atlanta Falcons player Hayden Hurst hugging Dak Prescott after last week's game.
The Cowboys quarterback had recently come forward about his struggles with depression and the importance of mental health awareness. Hurst thanked him for bringing a positive light to the stigma. Yesterday, Dak was asked about it, and he said he plans to work with Hurst's foundation in the off-season.
"I'm excited to work with him. We've talked since."— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 24, 2020
.@dak on speaking with @haydenrhurst to raise awareness of mental health issues pic.twitter.com/x92aBAlNTs