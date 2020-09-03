Dak Prescott Teases Zeke Elliott After The Duo Is Featured In A Frito-Lay Commercial

Former Dallas Cowboy Tony Romo is also in the chips ad.

September 3, 2020
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys smile during warm ups before the preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium.

(Richard Rodriguez/ Getty Images)

Just in time for football season, Frito-Lay dropped a new commercial starring famous NFL players. 

Three of the featured athletes are Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Romo. The one-minute ad starts with Super Bowl winner Marshawn Lynch narrating a parody of "The Night Before Christmas". The theme is 'Twas the Night Before Kickoff. They show all the players in their pajamas eating chips before bed. Stars include Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, and Katie Sowers (first female assistant coach in the league). 

The camera cuts to Prescott, who's on the top bunk above Elliott, passing him a bag of Doritos. It's the perfect handoff to 'feed Zeke'. Zeke crunches loudly, and Dak teases him for it. We also see former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo looking into a crystal ball while snacking. When the video was released this morning, Dak was quick to bust his teammate's chops. 

