Dak Prescott Thanks Everyone For All The Support After His Season-Ending Injury
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has received praise from teammates, fans, and millions worldwide.
October 15, 2020
During last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants, our quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his ankle and had to be carted off the field.
He had surgery that night, and he will miss the remainder of the NFL season while he recovers. People around world have been sending him well wishes. The team posted this video yesterday.
#4Dak— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) October 14, 2020
"We're thinking about you,
praying for you,
& love you."
4’s up all year -- @dak pic.twitter.com/0jbQOdMFO8
Prescott was recently released from the hospital. He made a video thanking everyone for all the love and shared that he's doing well.
Godspeed to you, Dak. 4s up!