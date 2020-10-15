Dak Prescott Thanks Everyone For All The Support After His Season-Ending Injury

During last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants, our quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his ankle and had to be carted off the field.

He had surgery that night, and he will miss the remainder of the NFL season while he recovers. People around world have been sending him well wishes. The team posted this video yesterday.

Prescott was recently released from the hospital. He made a video thanking everyone for all the love and shared that he's doing well.

FAITH GodsPlan A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on Oct 15, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

Godspeed to you, Dak. 4s up!