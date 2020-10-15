Dak Prescott Thanks Everyone For All The Support After His Season-Ending Injury

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback has received praise from teammates, fans, and millions worldwide.

Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys is carted off the field after sustaining a leg injury against the New York Giants during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas.

(Tom Pennington/ Getty Images)

During last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants, our quarterback Dak Prescott fractured his ankle and had to be carted off the field. 

He had surgery that night, and he will miss the remainder of the NFL season while he recovers. People around world have been sending him well wishes. The team posted this video yesterday. 

 

Prescott was recently released from the hospital. He made a video thanking everyone for all the love and shared that he's doing well. 

FAITH GodsPlan

A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak) on

 

Godspeed to you, Dak. 4s up!

