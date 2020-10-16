Everyone Is Asking Where To Get Dak Prescott's Ballcap, And It's Right Here In DFW
The Cowboys quarterback got his hat from Bullzerk.
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted a video thanking everyone for their love and support.
What people noticed most about the uplifting message was his ball cap. It says "Dallas" and the two 'L's form the base of Reunion Tower. Commenters kept asking where they could get the same hat. It's from the local clothing company Bullzerk.
To confirm your messages, the hat Dak was seen in today is from Bullzerk. He has been a huge supporter of our small business and is genuinely a great guy. We can’t wait for this comeback Dak and stand behind you in support of your recovery. While we have you here, we want also bring attention to his foundation, @faithfightfinish4. All proceeds from the purchase of the Faith shirt will go to Dak’s foundation, @faithfightfinish4. The Faith Fight Finish foundation by Dak Prescott invests in the future of our youth by empowering individuals, families, and communities to find strength through adversity. The foundation focuses on fighting cancer and offering assistance to those facing life-challenging hardships; in honor of Dak’s Mom, Peggy.
They make a lot of DFW merchandise, and they just added a Dak t-shirt that benefits his charity. It simply says "Faith" (one of Prescott's mantras), and it shows a hand holding up four fingers as the letter 'I'.
They've got some other fun Cowboys shirts available too.
