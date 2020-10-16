Everyone Is Asking Where To Get Dak Prescott's Ballcap, And It's Right Here In DFW

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott posted a video thanking everyone for their love and support.

What people noticed most about the uplifting message was his ball cap. It says "Dallas" and the two 'L's form the base of Reunion Tower. Commenters kept asking where they could get the same hat. It's from the local clothing company Bullzerk.

They make a lot of DFW merchandise, and they just added a Dak t-shirt that benefits his charity. It simply says "Faith" (one of Prescott's mantras), and it shows a hand holding up four fingers as the letter 'I'.

They've got some other fun Cowboys shirts available too.