Dak Prescott's Heartwarming Thank You From An Opponent Was Captured On Video

Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons hugged the Cowboys QB for speaking out about mental health.

September 23, 2020
Dak Prescott attends the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott & Campbell's Chunky Soup Donate 100,000 Bowls of Soup to Miami Homeless Shelter

After last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game, a player from the opposing team made a beeline for our quarterback Dak Prescott. 

Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons hugged Dak and told him how much respect he had for him after Dak spoke out about mental health, depression, and suicide awareness. The inspiring moment was captured on video. 

