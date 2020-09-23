Dak Prescott's Heartwarming Thank You From An Opponent Was Captured On Video
Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons hugged the Cowboys QB for speaking out about mental health.
September 23, 2020
After last Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game, a player from the opposing team made a beeline for our quarterback Dak Prescott.
Hayden Hurst of the Atlanta Falcons hugged Dak and told him how much respect he had for him after Dak spoke out about mental health, depression, and suicide awareness. The inspiring moment was captured on video.
A mutual respect. @Haydenrhurst and @dak have a tremendous amount of courage. --— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 22, 2020
-- Full Micd Up: https://t.co/Mq7QlEyaJD pic.twitter.com/eLTdeu627V