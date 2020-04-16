Dallas Blogger Goes Viral For Elaborate Disney Tablescapes
Katie-Rose Watson started the designs for fun, but she's quickly gained a huge following.
If you've got the extra time (and frankly, who doesn't right now?), you might try one of these beautiful tablescapes designed by a local food blogger. Dallas' own Katie-Rose Watson caught the attention of Disney personnel when she started posting themed dining room settings for dinner.
She's even teamed up with Facebook because her looks are so in demand. Keep up the great work, Rose Table!
Rapunzel didn’t let an 18-year quarantine get her down and I’m not going to either. Get all of the recipes from #DisneyDinners: #Tangled now on therosetable.com + watch the full (surprise!) episode on fb.com/therosetable #rapunzel #whenwillmylifebegin #quarantinelife @mandymooremm @zacharylevi
Flashback Friday: One of my favorite parties I’ve ever thrown was my Alice in Wonderland garden party, #5 in my #DisneyDinners series. I served a whimsical dinner versions of classic tea sandwiches and I just loved sitting under this glamorous chandelier in my backyard. -- Read all about it on therosetable.com -> Disney Dinners -> Alice in Wonderland. -- #aliceinwonderland #wonderland
Learn how to host your very own Maleficent Mistress of Evil party now on therosetable.com! I had a blast hosting this party for my #DisneyDinners series (sponsored by @disneymaleficent, out on DVD and blu-ray January 14!). Haven’t seen the movie yet? I’m giving away three copies of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil on @movies.anywhere! To enter: -Follow @therosetable on Instagram -Comment and tell me your favorite Disney villain -Tag a friend in your comment Each comment is an entry. Contest closes Sunday at 12 pm CST. Winners will be tagged that afternoon. Your download is instant so you can watch the movie this weekend! ------ Giveaway is not affiliated with Instagram. #disneypartner
Learn how to host your very own #Moana #dinnerparty AND get all of the recipes on therosetable.com! ------ #disneydinners Photo credit: @mycurlyadventures_
70 years ago #Cinderella danced into our hearts and 1 year ago I hosted a Cinderella Ball for my friends! Watch the episode on the Disney Dinners Playlist on my Facebook page. Read all about it on The Rose Table: https://therosetable.com/2019/01/18/disney-dinners-cinderella-ball/ #trtcinderellaball
Learn how to host your very own ALADDIN dinner party now on therosetable.com! ------♂️ #disneydinners
Wish I was drinking The Fairest Cocktail of them All Right now! -- @therosetable #disneydinners #snowwhite
⚡ Learn how to host your very own Hercules dinner party + get SEVEN delicious new Greek recipes on The Rose Table: https://therosetable.com/2018/08/24/disney-dinners-hercules/ Photos by @darlingphotographytx #Disney #DisneyDinners