Dallas Cowboy Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Encounters Bears In His Driveway

The surprising interaction was captured on video.

June 24, 2020
Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Chicago Bears looks on following the NFL match between the Chicago Bears and Oakland Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 06, 2019 in London, England.

(Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix posted a funny video from a surveillance camera. The former Chicago Bear was riding his scooter out of his driveway when he spotted two actual bears. He immediately jumped off the vehicle sending it sailing toward the animals. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it's definitely a hysterical moment.

I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain’t know how many was over there. -- #Haha #Jk #safetyfirst #Imgood #Bear #Dblock100 #God100

A post shared by Haha Clinton-Dix (@_ha21) on

