Dallas Cowboy Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Encounters Bears In His Driveway

Dallas Cowboys Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix posted a funny video from a surveillance camera. The former Chicago Bear was riding his scooter out of his driveway when he spotted two actual bears. He immediately jumped off the vehicle sending it sailing toward the animals. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but it's definitely a hysterical moment.

I play D # gotta be ready to go. A lil high on my flip turn but the drive was there. I ain’t know how many was over there. -- #Haha #Jk #safetyfirst #Imgood #Bear #Dblock100 #God100