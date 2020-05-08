Dallas Cowboys' 2020 Schedule Is Released

They face former coach Jason Garrett twice, play AZ on MNF, and host the Redskins on Thanksgiving.

May 8, 2020
Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Last night, the NFL released the 2020 schedule. Cowboys Nation was excited to learn who we'd face on Monday Night Football and Thanksgiving. 

We'll also see former head coach Jason Garrett a couple of times throughout the season. See below for dates from the press release: 

 

DALLAS COWBOYS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE

(All Kickoffs Dallas Time)

DATE

PRESEASON (TV)

KICKOFF

 

Thurs., Aug. 6

Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio (NBC)

7:00 p.m.

 

Aug. 13-17

@ LA Chargers

TBD

 

Aug. 20-24

BALTIMORE

TBD

 

Aug. 27-30

KANSAS CITY

TBD

 

Sept. 3-4

@ Houston

 

TBD

 
     

DATE

Regular SEason (TV)

KICKOFF

 

Sun., Sept. 13

@ LA Rams (NBC)

7:20 p.m.

 

Sun., Sept. 20

ATLANTA (FOX)

Noon

 

Sun., Sept. 27

@ Seattle (FOX)

3:25 p.m.

 

Sun., Oct. 4

CLEVELAND (FOX)

Noon

 

Sun., Oct. 11

N.Y. GIANTS (CBS)

3:25 p.m.

 

Mon., Oct. 19

ARIZONA (ESPN)

7:15 p.m.

 

Sun., Oct. 25

@ Washington (FOX)

Noon

 

Sun., Nov. 1

@ Philadelphia (NBC)

7:20 p.m.

 

Sun., Nov. 8

PITTSBURGH (CBS)

3:25 p.m.

 

Sun., Nov. 15

BYE

   

Sun., Nov. 22

@ Minnesota (FOX)

3:25 p.m

 

Thurs., Nov. 26

WASHINGTON (Fox)

3:30 p.m.

 

Thurs., Dec. 3

@ Baltimore (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

7:20 p.m.

 

Sun., Dec. 13

@ Cincinnati (FOX)

Noon

 

Sun., Dec. 20

SAN FRANCISCO (NBC)

7:20 p.m.

 

Sun., Dec. 27

PHILADELPHIA (FOX)

3:25 p.m.

 

Sun., Jan. 3

@ N.Y. Giants (FOX)

Noon

 
     

Home Games in BOLD

 

Game times and television broadcasts are subject to change

 

* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change, Week 17 TBD

 

