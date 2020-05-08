Dallas Cowboys' 2020 Schedule Is Released
They face former coach Jason Garrett twice, play AZ on MNF, and host the Redskins on Thanksgiving.
Last night, the NFL released the 2020 schedule. Cowboys Nation was excited to learn who we'd face on Monday Night Football and Thanksgiving.
We'll also see former head coach Jason Garrett a couple of times throughout the season. See below for dates from the press release:
DALLAS COWBOYS 2020 SEASON SCHEDULE
(All Kickoffs Dallas Time)
DATE
PRESEASON (TV)
KICKOFF
Thurs., Aug. 6
Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio (NBC)
7:00 p.m.
Aug. 13-17
@ LA Chargers
TBD
Aug. 20-24
BALTIMORE
TBD
Aug. 27-30
KANSAS CITY
TBD
Sept. 3-4
@ Houston
TBD
DATE
Regular SEason (TV)
KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 13
@ LA Rams (NBC)
7:20 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 20
ATLANTA (FOX)
Noon
Sun., Sept. 27
@ Seattle (FOX)
3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 4
CLEVELAND (FOX)
Noon
Sun., Oct. 11
N.Y. GIANTS (CBS)
3:25 p.m.
Mon., Oct. 19
ARIZONA (ESPN)
7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 25
@ Washington (FOX)
Noon
Sun., Nov. 1
@ Philadelphia (NBC)
7:20 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 8
PITTSBURGH (CBS)
3:25 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 15
BYE
Sun., Nov. 22
@ Minnesota (FOX)
3:25 p.m
Thurs., Nov. 26
WASHINGTON (Fox)
3:30 p.m.
Thurs., Dec. 3
@ Baltimore (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)
7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 13
@ Cincinnati (FOX)
Noon
Sun., Dec. 20
SAN FRANCISCO (NBC)
7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 27
PHILADELPHIA (FOX)
3:25 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 3
@ N.Y. Giants (FOX)
Noon
Home Games in BOLD
Game times and television broadcasts are subject to change
* Sunday night games in Weeks 5-16 subject to change, Week 17 TBD