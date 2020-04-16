Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Auditions Will Be Held Virtually
For the first time ever, DCC is holding tryouts online.
Everyone is having to make adjustments during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. For the first time in history, America's Sweethearts will hold online auditions.
Longtime DCC director Kelli Finglass explained the new process to Fox 4 this morning.
Calling all dancers! -- THIS FRIDAY, learn a combo from former DCC, Jacie Scott, from the comfort of your own home with our #DCCAudition ONLINE Prep Class!! Each class will begin with a live Q & A with DCC Staff, so you won’t want to miss this! Check out our link in bio for more information and to REGISTER TODAY!!