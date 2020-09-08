Dallas Cowboys Count Down Top 60 Players Of All-Time In Honor Of The Team's 60th Anniversary

No surprise, Roger Staubach came in at #1.

September 8, 2020
Sybil
Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hall-of-Fame quarterback Roger Staubach during an East Room ceremony November 16, 2018 in Washington, DC.

(Alex Wong/ Getty Images)

America's Team are celebrating their 60th Anniversary this year, and in honor of that, they counted down the 60 greatest players of all time. 

Through a series of Dallas Cowboys experts, they factored in accomplishments, history-making moments, and of course Super Bowl status. Coming in first place is Captain America himself, Roger Staubach. See the full list here. 

