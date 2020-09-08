Dallas Cowboys Count Down Top 60 Players Of All-Time In Honor Of The Team's 60th Anniversary
No surprise, Roger Staubach came in at #1.
September 8, 2020
America's Team are celebrating their 60th Anniversary this year, and in honor of that, they counted down the 60 greatest players of all time.
Through a series of Dallas Cowboys experts, they factored in accomplishments, history-making moments, and of course Super Bowl status. Coming in first place is Captain America himself, Roger Staubach. See the full list here.
No. 1 --#DallasCowboys | #EST1960 pic.twitter.com/7DmyrtCJyd— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 7, 2020