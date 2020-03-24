Dallas Cowboys Players Serve Hot Meals To First Responders

DeMarcus Lawrence and the "Hot Boyz" organized a pop-up to show gratitude to our first line of defense.

March 24, 2020
Sybil
Jaylon Smith #54 and the Dallas Cowboys defense celebrate a fumble recovery against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

(Ronald Martinez/ Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys players are helping the community during this Coronavirus crisis. DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, and other members of the "Hot Boyz" paid it forward to first responders on Sunday.

The Cowboys defensive line, affectionately known as the "Hot Boyz" have been trying to maintain commerce for local businesses and show appreciation for police, fire, and EMT workers. DeMarcus Lawrence led the charge by renting a couple of food trucks (thereby giving them sales activity) and delivering those hot meals to city officials. Tank and some of his teammates donned face masks and passed out food as a sign of gratitude for those who are putting their lives on the line for DFW. Keep up the great work, D-Law, Jaylon Smith, and friends! 

 

