Dallas Cowboys Players Serve Hot Meals To First Responders

Dallas Cowboys players are helping the community during this Coronavirus crisis. DeMarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, and other members of the "Hot Boyz" paid it forward to first responders on Sunday.

The Cowboys defensive line, affectionately known as the "Hot Boyz" have been trying to maintain commerce for local businesses and show appreciation for police, fire, and EMT workers. DeMarcus Lawrence led the charge by renting a couple of food trucks (thereby giving them sales activity) and delivering those hot meals to city officials. Tank and some of his teammates donned face masks and passed out food as a sign of gratitude for those who are putting their lives on the line for DFW. Keep up the great work, D-Law, Jaylon Smith, and friends!

The @HotBoyzTM creed is “You only choose once” meaning once you dedicate yourself to one mission or one initiative you stick to that and go all-in. We can do powerful things when we come together with that mentality! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YXwuFawlZ4 — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) March 24, 2020

.@TankLawrence @thejaylonsmith and @HotBoyzTM hosted a drive-thru food giveaway for law enforcement, medical workers and others who are the real heroes in serving others during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/TgLviGJMq1 — NFLPA (@NFLPA) March 23, 2020

